❗️"Ukrainians will think they are fighting for their independence" - Flashback, Vladimir Zhirinovsky foresaw America's plan to use Ukraine against Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
83 views • 1 day ago

❗️"Ukrainians will think they are fighting for their independence"

⚡️Before his death, Russian political genius Vladimir Zhirinovsky foresaw America's plan to use Ukraine against Russia...

@AussieCossack

❗️Ukraine’s Zelensky regime exposed in massive corruption:

⚡️98% of the 150,000 Ukrainian military medals since 2022 are $1-2 fake counterfeits instead of using precious metals to make $800 real ones Zelensky pocketed himself $10.7M via bogus tenders.

⚡️Nepotism galore— thousands of fake awards were given to the children of elites.

Full story: https://vtforeignpolicy.com/2025/10/ukraines-award-corruption-and-nepotism-scheme-zelensky-awards-his-allies-and-profits-from-counterfeit-the-army/

