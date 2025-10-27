© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️"Ukrainians will think they are fighting for their independence"
⚡️Before his death, Russian political genius Vladimir Zhirinovsky foresaw America's plan to use Ukraine against Russia...
@AussieCossack
Adding:
❗️Ukraine’s Zelensky regime exposed in massive corruption:
⚡️98% of the 150,000 Ukrainian military medals since 2022 are $1-2 fake counterfeits instead of using precious metals to make $800 real ones Zelensky pocketed himself $10.7M via bogus tenders.
⚡️Nepotism galore— thousands of fake awards were given to the children of elites.
Full story: https://vtforeignpolicy.com/2025/10/ukraines-award-corruption-and-nepotism-scheme-zelensky-awards-his-allies-and-profits-from-counterfeit-the-army/