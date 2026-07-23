BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CBDCs Are the Distraction – Stablecoins Are the Real Threat, Warns Catherine Austin Fitts.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
2045 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
300 views • Yesterday

CBDCs Are the Distraction – Stablecoins Are the Real Threat, Warns Catherine Austin Fitts.

Keywords
cbdcs are the distractionstablecoins are the real threatwarns catherine austin fitts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Number of Americans Not in Labor Force Reaches Record 105.8 Million

Number of Americans Not in Labor Force Reaches Record 105.8 Million

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Gasoline Prices Climb Back Above $4 Per Gallon Amid Middle East Conflict

U.S. Gasoline Prices Climb Back Above $4 Per Gallon Amid Middle East Conflict

Sterling Ashworth
Pentagon Faces Budget Shortfall Due to Iran War, Officials Say

Pentagon Faces Budget Shortfall Due to Iran War, Officials Say

Garrison Vance
Big Tech Faces Investor Scrutiny Over AI Spending

Big Tech Faces Investor Scrutiny Over AI Spending

Edison Reed
We are living through WWIII, and sleepwalking into a holocaust, as our economic system teeters

We are living through WWIII, and sleepwalking into a holocaust, as our economic system teeters

Lance D Johnson
Trump&#8217;s 18-Month Deadline to Halve Electricity Prices Arrives With Rates Up 18%

Trump’s 18-Month Deadline to Halve Electricity Prices Arrives With Rates Up 18%

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy