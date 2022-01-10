Pitching COVID: A Comedic Parody

In this comedy video aimed at educating folks about the true nature of this COVID-19 PSYOP and the takeover/depopulation operation it has provided cover for, Harrison Smith sales the PSYOP to his skeptical alter ego . The irony of this great parody is so biting you might actually break a tooth if it didn't actually break your heart first. It's unbelievable that the Thirteen Family's who are really the ones who are responsible this Mother of All Crimes have been able to get away with this PSYOP so far. However, their minions seem to all be marching in Lock Step with their plan. After all, nothing this big and this transformative and this epic unless it was the central banking family's plan to begin with. After all, they own the world in ways so complete, only a few can truly appreciate that fact. However, most people--even folks who seem well-informed--can't ever seem to see past their bagmen--Renfields like Klaus Schwab, George Soros, and Bill Gates, who are nothing more than Legates, Viziers, Fall Guys for the Thirteen Families--the Money Masters who remain perched on top of everyone. They are the real demons of this world, and always have been. Even Jesus recognized that.See the proof:The Thirteen FamiliesLock Step: The Final Solution