Debra McNair- New Beginnings Theatre, Living Exponentially: Hosted by Eileen Tesch

Although she has performed all over the country, Debra said there is no place like home.Born and raised in Port Huron, she shares how God called her to teach and train others in her art and skills especially for young people: New Beginnings Theatre was born!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.