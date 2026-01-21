Corruption XXL Unsolved! – With INFO-Giant-Show: ”The Secret of the Obelisks“ (by Ivo Sasek)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The head
of airport security in Geneva is being arrested in a high-profile case
because he has been caught by corruption investigators. Security and
order are still being ensured and everything is fine? Not at all! For
decades, mass media have failed to disclose the worldwide entanglement
of Freemason networks who continuously favour each other – exempt from
punishment.