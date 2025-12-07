Bill Cooper - Fake Alien Invasion Planned (Project Bluebeam, HAARP)

"Read everything, listen to everyone, but believe nothing unless you can prove it with your own research"





William Cooper, a martyr for truth. RIP.









There is an occult history of not only this country but of the world that is kept from your 'Profane ears' and shielded from your 'unenlightened eyes.' You are considered nothing but the cattle, the 'worker bees' of a race within a race, scarcely, if ever, catching a glimpse outside yourself and your immediate surroundings. There are things happening in this world that are beyond your present cognition. Time to open your eyes and wake from your long, primordial slumber.





We, as a people, MUST defeat the 'masters of war', the rogue, occult, criminal element of world finance that pushes for a one world government under their totalitarian, techno-fascist rule. They killed Kennedy, they run the CIA, they own a considerable amount of our elected officials, they start the wars, they reap the profits, they're in control of most of the media and own most of the major corporations, defense and security contractors, and arms manufacturers... they﻿ carried out 9/11, they murder and/or discredit witnesses, whistleblowers, and anyone who poses a potential legitimate threat to their authoritarian rule.





They rule from darkness in broad daylight. They maintain their power mainly through their control of virtually all media outlets and thus, all propaganda installed into your mind from the time you were born. It's time to wake up, spread awareness and maybe one day, our children can live in a free and open society governed by the people, once again.





Peace, Love,﻿ Awareness, Wisdom and Infinite Understanding.

Milton William "Bill" Cooper (May 6, 1943 -- November 5, 2001)