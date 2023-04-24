🆘urgent🆘Sweet MOM to be killed as usual @harris county “shelter” Houston TX

Going by the applying animal abuse of the strays and incredible kill rates of the incredibly well funded “shelters” Texas is the WORST state in the nation. Please share and network they deserve better . Demand an independent audit to stop the fraud of tens of millions of $ per year . Everyone is stuck in Fauci but what about this sham ? They’re abused at these “shelters” as well
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.