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National Health Surveillance System on the Way?
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19 views • April 10, 2020
A task-force is recommending a national health surveillance system. States are starting to deploy some tracking technologies through geofencing. Surveillance is always expanded in a time of crisis and fear.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 10, 2020
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 10, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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