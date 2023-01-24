X22 REPORT Ep. 2979b - [DS]/FVEY Panicking, Protection Removed, This Is Just The Beginning, Fear The Storm

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2979b - Jan 23, 2023

[DS]/FVEY Panicking, Protection Removed, This Is Just The Beginning, Fear The StormThe [DS] and FVEY are now panicking, they removed the PM of NZ and now more and more evidence is coming out about Biden's business dealings, they need to separate themselves form him and that is exactly what they are doing. Protection has been removed. The pieces are now being put into place for the storm that his approaching, the [DS] fears the storm and it is approaching. This is just the beginning. The sleeping giant has woken up and there is nothing the [DS] can do to stop it.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Help take years off the clock with Collagen

--> http://healthwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!

