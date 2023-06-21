7 Facts You Didn't Know About Orange Cats

Cats
June 9, 2023
The sixth fact surprised me! Learn more about orange cats here: https://cats.com/orange-tabby-cats
Sign up for our free recall alert program: https://cats.com/recall-tool-email
Learn more about your cat's coat genetics and more with the Basepaws Cat DNA test:
https://basepaws.com/products/basepaws-cat-dna-test?sscid=61k7_tg074&
Sources:
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.2752/175303712X13479798785779
https://cfa.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/feline-color-breeding.pdf
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1688870/pdf/9493404.pdf
Video Navigation
0:00 Introduction
0:22 Fact 1: All Orange Cats are Tabbies
1:57 Fact 2: Orange Tabbies Are Not a Breed of Cat
1:43 Fact 3: Orange Cats Aren't Officially "Orange"
3:28 Fact 4: About 80% Of Orange Cats Are Male
5:24 Fact 5: Orange Cats Get Freckles
5:57 Fact 6: Orange Cats Have More Sexual Size Dimorphism
6:48 Fact 7: The Orange Personality
8:27 Conclusion
Disclosure: Some links are affiliate links to products. We may receive a small commission for purchases made through these links.
Explore the Cats.com website: https://cats.com
Join the community and keep the conversation going off of YouTube: https://cats.com/community
Join us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/cats.com.of...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlXcoVaT-po
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.