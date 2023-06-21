Create New Account
7 Facts You Didn't Know About Orange Cats
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Cats


June 9, 2023


The sixth fact surprised me! Learn more about orange cats here: https://cats.com/orange-tabby-cats

Video Navigation

0:00 Introduction

0:22 Fact 1: All Orange Cats are Tabbies

1:57 Fact 2: Orange Tabbies Are Not a Breed of Cat

1:43 Fact 3: Orange Cats Aren't Officially "Orange"

3:28 Fact 4: About 80% Of Orange Cats Are Male

5:24 Fact 5: Orange Cats Get Freckles

5:57 Fact 6: Orange Cats Have More Sexual Size Dimorphism

6:48 Fact 7: The Orange Personality

8:27 Conclusion


