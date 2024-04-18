North Gaza Second Bread Bakery Opens its Doors Israel Gaza War
Aljazeera Mubasher
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uhLJYmBBHo
لأول مرة منذ بدء الحرب… طوابير أمام ثاني مخبز يفتح أبوابه للأهالي في غزة
For the first time since the start of the war... queues in front of the second bakery to open its doors to the people of Gaza
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.