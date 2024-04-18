Create New Account
North Gaza Second Bread Bakery Opens its Doors Israel Gaza War
Published 18 hours ago

North Gaza Second Bread Bakery Opens its Doors Israel Gaza War

Aljazeera Mubasher

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uhLJYmBBHo


لأول مرة منذ بدء الحرب… طوابير أمام ثاني مخبز يفتح أبوابه للأهالي في غزة


For the first time since the start of the war... queues in front of the second bakery to open its doors to the people of Gaza

