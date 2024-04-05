Create New Account
Jesse Watters | Biden's Come Back Stinks. Biden has created Illegal Immigrant Jobs.
Published 15 hours ago

Jesse Watters - The GREAT SELL OUT.  That's what we're witnessing. Biden's touting an economic comeback, but he's leaving out the fact that it's only for illegals. He's created 5 million jobs for people who shouldn't even be here. They walk across the border, Biden buses them to New York, and after 150 days they’re allowed to work.

Keywords
jesse wattersbuild back betterbidenomicsjobs for illegals

