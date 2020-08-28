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Militia, Martial Law, Street Violence: Ask NOT What Govt Will Do, Ask What YOU Will Do
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30 views • August 28, 2020
How do you protect your home and community when government fails? Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, talks about militia under the Constitution and Declaration of Independence and English common law.
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