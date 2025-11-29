Attention Humanity: Behold, God has Returned as Spirit! Book of the True Life Lesson 221.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum. Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called spokespersons or "bearers of the Voice" and "golden scribes".





"My Work will come to crown the efforts of all those who have lived in vigil, waiting for my Return. It will clarify many of the mysteries that man has not yet been able to understand, it will be a powerful weapon in the hands of those who love good and justice, filling hearts with joy.

You will see the great princes convert to my Teaching and leave their reign, their temporal power to reach that of the spirit, that which never ends. Thus you will see the collapse of churches that before looked strong in their pride and vanity, to follow my Footprint of humility. The hungry will avidly seek, even in the last of my Words, the Spirit of Truth, the Comforter, the Master who Returns triumphantly to restore his Reign in the spirit of men.

Before all this happens, all imposture and falsehood will be pointed out, you will not allow any more adulterations. The books in which the Truth is not contained will disappear and there will only remain the only Book that I have entrusted to man and that has been written since the beginning of time in their own spirit."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 221, Verses 58-60





