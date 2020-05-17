© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5g expert Dr Barrie Trower explains the real dangers of 5g.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
155 views • May 17, 2020
Is 5g safe? You decide. Ex MI5 agent and now Dr Barrie Trower will help you make an informed decision.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.