The Infamous Leaked Telephone Conversations of Victoria Nuland Organizing 'Coup' in Ukraine - "F*CK the EU" - Feb 4, 2014

The following is from Reuters a couple days later and article.

The leaked conversation appeared certain to embarrass the US & seemed designed to bolster charges - from RU, among others - that the Ukr oppos is being manipulated by DC, which Pres Obama’s admin strenuously disputes.

U.S. accusations that RU helped publicize the taped conversation also threatened DC's already tense relationship with Moscow.

The audio clip, which was posted Tues but gained wide circulation Thurs, appears to show the official, Assist Secrt of State Victoria Nuland, weighing in on the make-up of the next UKR govt.

Nuland is heard telling U.S. Amb Geoffrey Pyatt that she doesn’t think Vitaly Klitschko, the boxer-turned-politician who is a main oppo leader, should be in a new govt.

“So I don’t think Klitsch (Klitschko) should go into the govt,” she said in the recording, which appeared to describe events that occurred in late Jan. “I don’t think it’s necessary. I don’t think it’s a good idea.”

Separately on Thurs, a sr Kremlin aide accused the US of arming UKR “rebels” & warned RU could intervene to maintain the security of its neighbor.

U.S. officials, while declining to confirm the recording’s contents, did not dispute its authenticity.

“I did not say it was not authentic,” State Dept spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

Psaki also criticized RU officials’ publicizing of the tape as “a new low in RU tradecraft” & denied DC was trying to meddle or eng a particular outcome in Kiev.

“Absolutely not,” she said. “It should be no surprise that U.S. officials talk about issues around the world. Of course we do. That’s what diplomats do.”

The audio clip was first posted on Twitter by Dmitry Loskutov, an aide to RU Deputy Prime Min Dmitry Rogozin, a diplomatic source said.

US-EU TENSIONS ON UKR

The floating of the audio is an ironic turnabout of sorts for the US, which snooped on the leaders of allied nations, according to classified docs made public by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.

The audio posted on YT, along with a 2nd one ..conversation between sr EU diplomats, reveal apparent rifts between the US & EU over how to handle UKR.

In the first audio, Nuland & Pyatt are heard discussing strategies to work with the 3 main oppo figures: Klitschko, Arseny Yatseniuk, former Ukr economy mintr, & Oleh Tyahnybok, the far-right nationalist oppo leader.

Nuland referred to getting the UN involved in a polit solution in Kiev.

“So that would be great, I think, to help glue this thing and have the U.N. help glue it and you know ... fuck the EU,” she said in the recording, which was accompanied by still pictures of people mentioned in the call.

Pyatt responded: “Exactly. And I think we’ve got to do something to make it stick together because you can be pretty sure that if it does start to gain altitude, the Russians will be working behind the scenes to try to torpedo it.”

Psaki & Nuland had apologized to her EU counterparts for the reported comments.





There was no immediate comment from Moscow, but the recording clearly plays into RU accusations that the West is meddling in UKR. RU sees Ukr as being within its sphere of influence & has offered the cash-strapped Kiev a $15 billion bailout to keep it in its orbit.

