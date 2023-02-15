Russian Defence Ministry shows AFU stronghold seized by troops of Central MD in Lugansk

🔹 During the offensive of Central Military District troops, Ukrainian troops fleed in disorder up to 3 kilometres back from the previously held lines.
🔹 Even the enemy's more fortified second line of defence could not hold the Russian forces' breakthrough.
🔹 The Ukrainian fighters left their positions in a hurry, not having had time to retrieve military equipment and the bodies of their dead.
🔹 To cover their retreat, the AFU mined the area with NATO anti-personnel mines. Nevertheless, the motorised riflemen successfully consolidated their position and continued their offensive operations.
