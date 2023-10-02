Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
If you can't say it, you can't defeat it
channel image
Rules_For_Rationals
7 Subscribers
30 views
Published 17 hours ago

Decent people pride themselves on talking about the weather ... and that's about it.
I'm here to tell you there are more things to talk about than the weather. Strangers should talk to each other about their moral compass, and yet that never happens. Why is that?
Because humans are uncomfortable talking about their weaknesses. Either that changes or we go away ... forever.

Keywords
nancy pelosichuck schumercharles mansondarth vaderjack the ripperelena kaganalex delarge

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket