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"Missiles Come Down As We Go Up!" Prophetic Dreams & Visions from 2012 Fulfilled Soon? [mirrored]
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74 views • October 15, 2020
Mirrored copy of "Missiles Come Down We Go Up - More Confirming Dreams" posted 23 Sept 2012 on theJonathanKleck channel on YouTube:
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J2pGZpN3L4
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ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION:
More confirmations keep pouring in about the timing of the imminent Nuclear attack on the United States and it's connection with the Harpazo- the catching away of the anxious Bride of Christ. The Church of Philadelphia of Revelation 3:
To the Church in Philadelphia
7 "And to the angel of the church in Philadelphia write: 'The words of the holy one, the true one, who has the key of David, who opens and no one will shut, who shuts and no one opens.
8 "'I know your works. Behold, I have set before you an open door, which no one is able to shut. I know that you have but little power, and yet you have kept my word and have not denied my name. 9 Behold, I will make those of the synagogue of Satan who say that they are Jews and are not, but lie—behold, I will make them come and bow down before your feet, and they will learn that I have loved you. 10 Because you have kept my word about patient endurance, I will keep you from the hour of trial that is coming on the whole world, to try those who dwell on the earth. 11 I am coming soon. Hold fast what you have, so that no one may seize your crown. 12 The one who conquers, I will make him a pillar in the temple of my God. Never shall he go out of it, and I will write on him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God, the new Jerusalem, which comes down from my God out of heaven, and my own new name. 13 He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.'
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MUSIC IN THIS VIDEO:
Song: The Rhythm Of The Heat
Artist: Peter Gabriel
Album: New Blood
Licensed to YouTube by: itspetergabriel (on behalf of Real World Records); CMRRA, EMI Music Publishing, LatinAutor - SonyATV, SOLAR Music Rights Management, LatinAutorPerf, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 3 Music Rights Societies
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Song: The Shadows Betray You
Artist: Hans Zimmer
Licensed to YouTube by: WMG, SME (on behalf of Sony Classical); LatinAutorPerf, UMPG Publishing, LatinAutor - UMPG, ASCAP, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, CMRRA, UMPI, and 10 Music Rights Societies
.
Song: Gifts And Curses
Artist: Yellowcard
Album: Greatest Hits Tour Edition
Licensed to YouTube by: UMG; SOLAR Music Rights Management, CMRRA, Anthem Entertainment (Publishing), UMPG Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, UMPI, LatinAutor - UMPG, ASCAP, and 11 Music Rights Societies
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THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XhZwCHBIZgye/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Twitter = https://twitter.com/RAYM0ND7779
Steemit = https://steemit.com/@raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Reddit = https://www.reddit.com/user/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J2pGZpN3L4
.
ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION:
More confirmations keep pouring in about the timing of the imminent Nuclear attack on the United States and it's connection with the Harpazo- the catching away of the anxious Bride of Christ. The Church of Philadelphia of Revelation 3:
To the Church in Philadelphia
7 "And to the angel of the church in Philadelphia write: 'The words of the holy one, the true one, who has the key of David, who opens and no one will shut, who shuts and no one opens.
8 "'I know your works. Behold, I have set before you an open door, which no one is able to shut. I know that you have but little power, and yet you have kept my word and have not denied my name. 9 Behold, I will make those of the synagogue of Satan who say that they are Jews and are not, but lie—behold, I will make them come and bow down before your feet, and they will learn that I have loved you. 10 Because you have kept my word about patient endurance, I will keep you from the hour of trial that is coming on the whole world, to try those who dwell on the earth. 11 I am coming soon. Hold fast what you have, so that no one may seize your crown. 12 The one who conquers, I will make him a pillar in the temple of my God. Never shall he go out of it, and I will write on him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God, the new Jerusalem, which comes down from my God out of heaven, and my own new name. 13 He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.'
---------------------------------------------------
MUSIC IN THIS VIDEO:
Song: The Rhythm Of The Heat
Artist: Peter Gabriel
Album: New Blood
Licensed to YouTube by: itspetergabriel (on behalf of Real World Records); CMRRA, EMI Music Publishing, LatinAutor - SonyATV, SOLAR Music Rights Management, LatinAutorPerf, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 3 Music Rights Societies
.
Song: The Shadows Betray You
Artist: Hans Zimmer
Licensed to YouTube by: WMG, SME (on behalf of Sony Classical); LatinAutorPerf, UMPG Publishing, LatinAutor - UMPG, ASCAP, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, CMRRA, UMPI, and 10 Music Rights Societies
.
Song: Gifts And Curses
Artist: Yellowcard
Album: Greatest Hits Tour Edition
Licensed to YouTube by: UMG; SOLAR Music Rights Management, CMRRA, Anthem Entertainment (Publishing), UMPG Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, UMPI, LatinAutor - UMPG, ASCAP, and 11 Music Rights Societies
================================================
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XhZwCHBIZgye/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Twitter = https://twitter.com/RAYM0ND7779
Steemit = https://steemit.com/@raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Reddit = https://www.reddit.com/user/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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