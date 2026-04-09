💥First official footage of combat use of Russia's new “Geran-5” loitering kamikaze UAV

💥First official footage of the combat use of the new “Geran-5” loitering kamikaze UAV.

The target was oil and gas infrastructure in Moshenka, Sumy region, located about 150 km from the control point.

The drone is equipped with an electro-optical system and real-time video transmission capabilities. Its strike was adjusted and guided by a reconnaissance “Geran.”

Adding:

Recently, the Telegraph published a report titled, "Putin mocks Starmer with a warship in the English channel" saying that, even though Starmer announced that the military have authorization to board Russian shadow fleet oil tankers in UK waters, this has not happened – and does not seem to be happening in this case.

But Healey today has implied that the fact that Russia feels the need to send a warship to escort its shadow fleet vessels has shown the new UK policy is “having an impact” because it is making it much more difficult for Putin to sell oil using these tankers.

Talk about cope

Adding, more on Europe and NATO, after the WH meeting yesterday with Trump:

The US is ramping up pressure on European allies to take a military role in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Der Spiegel, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has informed European capitals that Trump expects concrete commitments within days—such as sending warships or other military assets. General political statements are no longer considered sufficient.

European diplomats say Trump’s demand amounts to an ultimatum following his meeting with Rutte. Germany has indicated general willingness to join a mission, but only under conditions such as a UN mandate and either a lasting ceasefire or a negotiated truce.

Beyond Hormuz, Trump is also reportedly pressuring NATO allies with threats. US media say he is compiling a list of European countries that supported or opposed him in his war on Iran, with possible US troop withdrawals from “uncooperative” allies. Spain is mentioned as a key case after refusing overflight rights for US military aircraft.

Germany, meanwhile, has placed no restrictions on US bases, but Trump is said to view Berlin as unsupportive because of political messaging describing the conflict as “not our war”—a quote attributed to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, though it was reportedly misattributed in Washington to Chancellor Friedrich Merz.