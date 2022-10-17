Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Miles Guo: From the 18th Party Congress to the 19th Party Congress, Xi Jinping made himself the only supreme power ruling the country
6 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/t53504557

10/16/2022 Miles Guo: From the 18th Party Congress to the 19th Party Congress, Xi Jinping made himself the only supreme power ruling the country. To better understand the 19th and 20th Party Congress of the CCP, I suggest that you read the stories of Stalin and Saddam Hussein, and you will find the answers there

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket