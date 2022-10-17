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https://gnews.org/articles/t53504557
10/16/2022 Miles Guo: From the 18th Party Congress to the 19th Party Congress, Xi Jinping made himself the only supreme power ruling the country. To better understand the 19th and 20th Party Congress of the CCP, I suggest that you read the stories of Stalin and Saddam Hussein, and you will find the answers there