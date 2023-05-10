Create New Account
POK Pakistan Occupied Kashmir will be Epicentre of World War 3 China Taiwan UPSC StudyIQ
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
May 9, 2023

Will Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) be the epicentre of World War 3? This video explores the possibility, along with China's involvement and the Taiwan angle. Watch to learn more about the geopolitical dynamics at play.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBzqxy7u08o

chinaww3world war 3pakistankashmirwwiiitaiwanoccupiedgeographicalpokepikcentershashank tyagi

