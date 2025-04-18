BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Scott Ritter: Rubio’s threats to scrap peace talks look like sabotage
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
222 views • 2 weeks ago

Scott Ritter: Rubio’s threats to scrap peace talks look like sabotage

💬 The US secretary of state’s remarks on potentially ending the US peace push in Ukraine ‘within days’ signal dual frustrations: with Steve Witkoff’s influence over Ukraine policy, and with Russia’s demands for a lasting peace instead of a temporary ceasefire, the former Marine Corps intelligence officer. C-Span, from Sputnik.

Scott is referring to the Rubio video that I posted this morning. Cynthia


politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
