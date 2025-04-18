© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Ritter: Rubio’s threats to scrap peace talks look like sabotage
💬 The US secretary of state’s remarks on potentially ending the US peace push in Ukraine ‘within days’ signal dual frustrations: with Steve Witkoff’s influence over Ukraine policy, and with Russia’s demands for a lasting peace instead of a temporary ceasefire, the former Marine Corps intelligence officer. C-Span, from Sputnik.
Scott is referring to the Rubio video that I posted this morning. Cynthia