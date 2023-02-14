Create New Account
La fisica della Kriptonite Rotazione del corpo rigido con fisica della traslazione 04
Canale https://www.youtube.com/@KryptonitePhysics

ATTENZIONE: TUTTI I LINK DEI VIDEO BRIGHTEON SONO BANNATI A LIVELLO MONDIALE DALLA MAGGIOR PARTE DEI SOCIAL (es. Facebook, Twitter, ecc.)AL MOMENTO FUNZIONA TELEGRAM E QUASI TUTTE LE E MAIL. 

https://www.tinelli.eu 

Mettere in discussione, fare ricerca, eseguire prove e confutare fatti scientifici da tutte le angolazioni è scienza.

Credere ciecamente in ciò che ci hanno detto ed insegnato attraverso la scolarizzazione obbligatoria è religione.

Per supportare il canale https://www.PayPal.Me/DinoTinelli

kriptonitesomma dei vettorienergia tangenziale

