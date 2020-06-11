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Rosa Koire UN Agenda 21 Agenda 2030 - the game plan of the globalist corporate elite
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121 views • June 11, 2020
This video explain the game plan of the globalist corporate elite.
Rosa Koire was a legal witness for The Calif Dept of Transportation, she is an expert in land use and land valuation. Specializing in Valuation for Eminent Domain.
Here is a link to her site: https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com/
Rosa Koire was a legal witness for The Calif Dept of Transportation, she is an expert in land use and land valuation. Specializing in Valuation for Eminent Domain.
Here is a link to her site: https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com/
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