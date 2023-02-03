Bluetooth signals from the grave

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/
Photopea: advanced image editor; Date established: September 14, 2013; Date of website access: February 2, 2023.
(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/59584/7-weird-graveyard-inventions
7 Weird Graveyard Inventions; Published by Alan Finn; Mental Floss; © 2023 Minute Media - All Rights Reserved; Categories: Home/LISTS; Image credit: iStock; Date published: July 18, 2018; Date of website access: February 2, 2023.
(Thumbnail) — Source 3: https://news.mit.edu/2020/bluetooth-covid-19-contact-tracing-0409
Bluetooth signals from your smartphone could automate Covid-19 contact tracing while preserving privacy; A system that enables smartphones to transmit “chirps” to nearby devices could notify people if they have been near an infected person.; Written by Kylie Foy | Lincoln Laboratory; Published by Massachusetts Institute of Technology; MIT News; Date posted: April 8, 2020; Date of website access: February 2, 2023.
(Thumbnail) — Source 4: https://www.pngwing.com/
Sublink 1: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-zzhbt/download
Sublink 2: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-avaxk/download
Sublink 3: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-zkelj
Sublink 4: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-zzhbt/download
Bluetooth logo, Bluetooth Low Energy Sony Ericsson Xperia pro Wireless Signal, bluetooth, blue, text, trademark png; Covid-19 vaccine, png free download; Wi-Fi Wireless Computer Icons Hotspot graphy, wifi, electronics, bluetooth, wireless Network png; Wifi illustration, blue circle, Wifi, blue, computer Network, business png free download; Dates posted: unknown; Date of website creation: unknown; Date of website access: February 2, 2023.
Source 5: https://play.google.com/store/apps
Sublink: https://play.google.com/store/search?q=bluetooth%20discovery&c=apps
Google Play; Keyword search: bluetooth discovery; Date established: unknown; Date of website access: February 2, 2023.
Source 6: https://youtu.be/8xtO87sRDbE
Chipped!????; Posted by Zay Speak Truth; YouTube; Date posted: August 14, 2021; Date of website access: February 2, 2023.
Source 7: https://youtu.be/pksaT82QXZ4
Asia; Posted by Yahusha is The Way; YouTube; Date posted: January 26, 2023; Date of website access: February 2, 2023.
