Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 03/16/2023
13 views
channel image
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
Published Yesterday |

The left in this nation all clamored when Trump was president, saying  that he would get us into war. They were wrong, he brought us peace, in first ever treaties, that were taken down since Biden became our poser in chief. Now that same media, is deadly silent, as Russian fighters take down an American Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance  MQ-9 Reaper drone, and afterwards, their Ambassador blamed the drone for it coming down. This was an act of war, but with Biden in the White House, they fear nothing from us, along with China and Iran. Time to bring back real leadership to America.

Keywords
truthjusticeand the american way

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket