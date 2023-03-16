NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 03/16/2023

The left in this nation all clamored when Trump was president, saying that he would get us into war. They were wrong, he brought us peace, in first ever treaties, that were taken down since Biden became our poser in chief. Now that same media, is deadly silent, as Russian fighters take down an American Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance MQ-9 Reaper drone, and afterwards, their Ambassador blamed the drone for it coming down. This was an act of war, but with Biden in the White House, they fear nothing from us, along with China and Iran. Time to bring back real leadership to America.
