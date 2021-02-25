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The American People Have Had Enough!! Biden Chooses Truth Over Facts!! Freedom News Network
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116 views • February 25, 2021
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2nd Amendment, America Under Attack, Communism, Coke Company, Cosmic War, Bill Gates, Battle of Good VS Evil, Central Banks, NASA, Helicopter On Mars, Ascension, 5D Consciousness, Eternal Beings Living A Human Experience
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Sources For Video:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-2...
https://allnewspipeline.com/What_Will...
https://www.strategic-culture.org/new...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-2...
https://endoftheamericandream.com/a-n...
https://nationalfile.com/linkedin-rem...
Intro Music From: Bensound.com
2nd Amendment, America Under Attack, Communism, Coke Company, Cosmic War, Bill Gates, Battle of Good VS Evil, Central Banks, NASA, Helicopter On Mars, Ascension, 5D Consciousness, Eternal Beings Living A Human Experience
If You Would like to Donate To Help Get The New Production Company Started Or Help The Channel Go Here:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/whati...
Go Subscribe to Logans Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0zet...
Sources For Video:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-2...
https://allnewspipeline.com/What_Will...
https://www.strategic-culture.org/new...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-2...
https://endoftheamericandream.com/a-n...
https://nationalfile.com/linkedin-rem...
Intro Music From: Bensound.com
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