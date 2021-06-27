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Trump on vaccines for kids: Children shouldn't be getting shots | Wake Up America
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180 views • June 27, 2021
Trump talks about how the vaccine shouldn't be given to children and people should have a choice on whether they want to get it or not. - via Wake Up America on Newsmax with Rob Finnerty and guest co-host Richard Grenell
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