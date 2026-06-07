Axis of evil: the Vatican, Washington D.C & the City of London (2)

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Credits to Killuminati13420





We’re living in a world that is deceived by satan with his puppets doing his dirty work. The Vatican is the kingpin of the chaos in this sick world deceived by satan.





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"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington