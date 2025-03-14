© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Awaken With JP: Protests, Devory Darkins: Adam Schiff, Dr Steve Turley: Democrats, USA Watchdog | EP1501 - Highlights Begin 03/14/2025 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v6qms3s-ep1501.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
***
---
*** :53
Awaken With JP 03/14 - Who's Funding the Tesla Protests?
https://rumble.com/embed/v6odlpw/?pub=2trvx
***
Devory Darkins 03/14 - Adam Schiff suffers HUGE LOSS on Social Media
***
Dr Steve Turley 03/14 - The Democrats Are PANICKING over a SCHUMER SHUTDOWN!!!
https://rumble.com/embed/v6oblbg/?pub=2trvx
*** 1:18
USA Watchdog 03/14 - 70 Deep State Court Cases Try to Stop Trump - Larry Klayman
https://rumble.com/embed/v6oah6q/?pub=2trvx
*******************
