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THE CHINESE TAKEAWAY
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20 views • March 20, 2020
Topical take on the current tricky situation. First, you need a clear understanding of what is happening and WHY. People are dying, but American flu stats are much higher in any normal year than the present death count , but no media frenzy...and that's not counting other forms of medical death , for which the most extreme is 'medical error,' 250-400 thousand deaths per year.
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