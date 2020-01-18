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If Student Loans Were Honest (College Debt) - Honest Ads
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23 views • January 18, 2020
College is going to be one of the biggest investments of your life, which is why you should just trust what the student loan companies tell you without even thinking twice about how much you could be screwed after school has ended.
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