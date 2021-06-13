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Shaun Attwood: Kamloops School, Canada (MIRRORED)
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262 views • June 13, 2021
Shaun Attwood: Kamloops School, Canada (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Shaun Attwood at:-
https://youtu.be/ZdtDd8b0nC4
Our Patreon Tiers: https://www.patreon.com/shaunattwood
Kevin A playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPT_cCpNMvT7UmJitWh7Fzd_PMwg4kgR7
Watch our true crime podcasts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPT_cCpNMvT50d_7cJ55ciKoZEY8q_YPt
Watch John Abbott's California San Quentin prison stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPT_cCpNMvT4opC39yEqNU3fmPBQUHsv3
UK gangsters playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPT_cCpNMvT55XryzNClntlWEHGqDs-HZ
Watch our full interview with a Mafia hit man for the Gambino crime family: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_o3tTOekqY&;list=PLPT_cCpNMvT50d_7cJ55ciKoZEY8q_YPt&t=9075s
Watch smuggling stories with David McMillan:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPT_cCpNMvT6P4orHr3HqE2Dpw5aPyv_O
Our donation links:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/shaunattwood
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/SAttwood
JustGiving: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shaun-attwood-1
SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/true-crime-podcast
Merch:
Books: https://shaunattwood.com/shaun/books/
Wild Man T-shirts: https://everpress.com/wildman
Shaun's UK tour dates: http://shaunattwood.com/category/events/
Website: http://shaunattwood.com/
Blog: http://jonsjailjournal.blogspot.co.uk/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/shaunattwood
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shaunattwood1/
#podcast #truecrime #mafia
Mirrored from You Tube channel Shaun Attwood at:-
https://youtu.be/ZdtDd8b0nC4
Our Patreon Tiers: https://www.patreon.com/shaunattwood
Kevin A playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPT_cCpNMvT7UmJitWh7Fzd_PMwg4kgR7
Watch our true crime podcasts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPT_cCpNMvT50d_7cJ55ciKoZEY8q_YPt
Watch John Abbott's California San Quentin prison stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPT_cCpNMvT4opC39yEqNU3fmPBQUHsv3
UK gangsters playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPT_cCpNMvT55XryzNClntlWEHGqDs-HZ
Watch our full interview with a Mafia hit man for the Gambino crime family: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_o3tTOekqY&;list=PLPT_cCpNMvT50d_7cJ55ciKoZEY8q_YPt&t=9075s
Watch smuggling stories with David McMillan:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPT_cCpNMvT6P4orHr3HqE2Dpw5aPyv_O
Our donation links:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/shaunattwood
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/SAttwood
JustGiving: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shaun-attwood-1
SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/true-crime-podcast
Merch:
Books: https://shaunattwood.com/shaun/books/
Wild Man T-shirts: https://everpress.com/wildman
Shaun's UK tour dates: http://shaunattwood.com/category/events/
Website: http://shaunattwood.com/
Blog: http://jonsjailjournal.blogspot.co.uk/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/shaunattwood
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shaunattwood1/
#podcast #truecrime #mafia
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