A Sheffield Steelers player Alex Graham (20) has tragically been found dead (Jun'23)

Sheffield Steelers Alex Graham's sudden death prompts heartbreaking tributes from club

Story by Sebastian McCormick • Monday

A Sheffield Steelers player has tragically been found dead shortly after signing his first professional contract.

"Outstanding" left-winger Alex Graham, 20, died suddenly over the weekend, leaving the ice hockey club "heartbroken" by the news. The club added that it wanted to pass on its "thoughts and condolences" to his family, team mates and friends.

In a statement, they said: "The Steelers are devastated to advise that Alex Graham sadly passed away this weekend.

"Everyone at the club is heartbroken by the news and wish to pass on our thoughts and condolences to Alex’s family, friends and team mates. It would be appreciated if Alex’s family could be provided time and space to take in the enormity of this tragic situation in the days ahead."

The club went on to describe how Alex had only recently signed his first professional contract with the Steelers after making 81 appearances since his debut in 2019. They said he was regarded as "an outstanding talent about to make his mark on the professional game".

Derbyshire Police were called to the scene at a house in Dronfield at 2.50pm on Saturday, June 24. They have provided few details about the circumstances of the young man's unexpected death.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to a property in Dronfield, at around 2.50pm on Saturday, 24 June. A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

