© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lawsuit Against Organic Garage and How Doug Ford Wants You Dead!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • January 12, 2021
Doug Ford, the premiere of the province of Ontario is so eager to make sure that all of you die as quickly and painfully as possible that he is going to further shut down this province even though he knows that lock-downs do nothing to stop the spread of the flu.
He has bombarded Ontarians with false information with the lies and deceit that only Adolf Hitler was capable of in the past.
It is obvious that he is neither being paid off very well, or he is being blackmailed by somebody and I think it's most likely the second option.
Canadians have got to stop listing to their leaders because none of them are real leaders they're all very weak men and the women in office are worse than them.
Also in this video I discuss the overtly pretentious ORGANIC GARAGE which is a grocery store chain around the greater Toronto area, who have taken it upon themselves to state that they are above the law and frequently break the law by discriminating against human beings which is expressly forbidden in Canada.
I show the video of me serving them court papers which was, by my own admission, a little less fun than I was hoping for because they were expecting me! Who cares, they have been served!
Enjoy the video and donate today so that I can keep bringing this type of content to you on a regular basis.
www.KevinJJohnston.ca
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
He has bombarded Ontarians with false information with the lies and deceit that only Adolf Hitler was capable of in the past.
It is obvious that he is neither being paid off very well, or he is being blackmailed by somebody and I think it's most likely the second option.
Canadians have got to stop listing to their leaders because none of them are real leaders they're all very weak men and the women in office are worse than them.
Also in this video I discuss the overtly pretentious ORGANIC GARAGE which is a grocery store chain around the greater Toronto area, who have taken it upon themselves to state that they are above the law and frequently break the law by discriminating against human beings which is expressly forbidden in Canada.
I show the video of me serving them court papers which was, by my own admission, a little less fun than I was hoping for because they were expecting me! Who cares, they have been served!
Enjoy the video and donate today so that I can keep bringing this type of content to you on a regular basis.
www.KevinJJohnston.ca
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.