Rep. Matt Gaetz on FBI Director Wray's Lies
Rep. Matt Gaetz

If a private citizen lied to Congress as many times as FBI Director Wray does, they would be America’s Most Wanted!


@RepMattGaetz


https://twitter.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1689391235759538181?s=20

Keywords
white housecensorshipdojfbi corruptionbiden regime

