James White Unveils How Elitists Use Eugenics and Geoengineering to Kill Off Humanity

262 million people perished in the 20th century at the hands of organized governmental powers, affirms James White, host of Northwest Liberty News. Murder by the government is called “democide”, and it’s been happening for centuries. James is sounding the alarm on a horrifying globalist scheme to depopulate the earth, and he’s giving people the tools to fight back against this evil elitist agenda. This man on a mission shares his expertise into the dirty underbelly of government corruption, Agenda 2030, and the globalists’ involvement in eugenics, big pharma, chemtrails, and weather manipulation. James also explains how the government uses fear as a weapon to control the emotions of everyday people. Let’s not fall for the enemy’s lies and deception.
TAKEAWAYS
Governments and higher powers often create problems, wait for our reaction, and then provide their corrupt “solution” to fit their agenda
Project Stormfury was centered on modifying storm patterns and controlling the weather
All signs point to the Navy when it comes to who might be dispersing deadly chemtrails in our skies
Some goals of the New World Order and U.N. Agenda include one world government, cashless currency, and the end of private property
