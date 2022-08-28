The Fourth Beast of Daniel

The legs of iron, the Pagan Roman empire, of which there was an eastern portion and western portion. Also described as a beast with huge teeth of iron, breaking into pieces and trampling with its feet.

What's the head count of the beasts thus far? Seven? Does this parallel the beast in Revelation?





Does Pagan Rome really go away, or... does that kingdom take on a "Holy" appearance? Does that sound like Catholic Rome, that Universal Church, which marries Paganism with Christanity? Catholicism is quick and ready to unite all nations, because everyone can identify with it: the Pagans (those who don't believe in true God) and Christians (those who think to believe in true God).