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No Fear Yields a Cursed Future
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1 view • March 23, 2021
No Fear Yields a Cursed Future
The fear of the LORD is the beginning of knowledge, But fools despise wisdom and instruction. (Prov. 1:7)
To fear the LORD means to have Reverential Awe – to Respect – to Trust – and to be Submissive to His Will. Our nation has once again found itself under the judgment of God.
For just as the blood of Abel cried up to God from the ground so does the cries of the blood from millions of sacrificed babies in American soil, soaked in the blood of the innocent!
(Genesis 4:10 And He said, “What have you done? The voice of your brother’s blood cries out to Me from the ground.)
The fear of the LORD is the beginning of knowledge, But fools despise wisdom and instruction. (Prov. 1:7)
To fear the LORD means to have Reverential Awe – to Respect – to Trust – and to be Submissive to His Will. Our nation has once again found itself under the judgment of God.
For just as the blood of Abel cried up to God from the ground so does the cries of the blood from millions of sacrificed babies in American soil, soaked in the blood of the innocent!
(Genesis 4:10 And He said, “What have you done? The voice of your brother’s blood cries out to Me from the ground.)
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