The Role of Alcohol in Toxicity and Detoxification - Dr. Amie Hornaman - 3/15/2024

Dr. Amie Hornaman: You have developed a way for us to still have our drinks and have our cocktails, but not toxify ourselves. Let’s talk about alcohol, because I think a lot of people don't even realize that it is a toxin and a poison, and then what's the answer for it so we don't do the damage that it does if we're not using something in conjunction.

Chris Shade, PhD: Alcohol, it’s our longest lived, most loved drug as human, all that old sort of waxing poetic about it, and it’s warming your spirit and making you ebullient and effervescent like that's all true. It’s the social lubricant, and then it has all these other problems, but it is a toxin, hence the hangover and all that. So we want to turn up our body’s ability to process it out so you’re not feeling it the next day, so you get more sober.





3/15/2024 - Thyroid and Hormone Detox: Uncovering the Toxic Truth with Dr. Chris Shade - Dr. Amie Hornaman: https://youtu.be/DzzmN_dT4PI?si=DGUHox7N6GJLmKJl





This episode explores the connection between thyroid health, hormone balance, and detoxification through the work of Dr. Christopher Shade, who presents innovative approaches to hormone support and anti-aging. He explains how toxins—especially heavy metals like mercury—can disrupt mitochondria, metabolism, mood, and thyroid function, and emphasizes the need to address these root causes rather than just symptoms. Central to his approach is the “push-catch” detox system, designed to safely mobilize and eliminate toxins, support liver function, boost energy, and restore hormonal balance. Blending practical tools with scientific insight, the conversation reframes health as an inside-out process, where managing toxicity plays a key role in achieving long-term vitality.

Learn more at drchrisshade.com