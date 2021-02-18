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TERRIFYING NEWS FROM TEXAS (FEBRUARY 18, 2021)
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7962 views • February 18, 2021
They started with Texas, which state is going to be next, and what new disaster they have up their sleeve: Earthquake? Volcano? A sudden explosion? Flooding or meteorite rain? Or maybe a new virus or an alien invasion? They are playing you like children. Bill Gates and his mob must be arrested and tried for sabotage and treason! The government has been highjacked so only armed militia can do that.
The bottom line is - their plan is to reduce the population of the US from 360 million to 99 million. And those who will perish will be mostly people of the white race!
The bottom line is - their plan is to reduce the population of the US from 360 million to 99 million. And those who will perish will be mostly people of the white race!
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