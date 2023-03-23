And We Know 3.23.2023 GOV corruption + MSM must be exposed and STOPPED! Trump CARD played well! Pray!

​LT of And We Know





March 23, 2023





Today we will see how easy it was for Trump to get ahead of the enemy and expose them again, a reminder of where we have been and how we are all winning the info war, fake Trump supporters caught, how DS doesn’t want peace, and continue to expose the EVIL celebrities and the JAB actually exposed by Trump? Here we go.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

Fake actors caught pretending to be Trump supporters https://t.me/PepeMatter/14910





25-Year-Old NFL Player Announces Sudden Retirement from Football - 'My Health Is Above Anything'

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/116627





Opinions are now classed as 'terrorism'. https://t.me/markacollett/8068





"unfair Prosecutors who want to destroy us all" 45 https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/116621





"Change is coming that hasn't happened in 100 years." https://t.me/PepeMatter/14902





'This Is Shameful': A Weaponized DOJ Should Concern Every American https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/3616





Chinese nationals are illegally flooding our border. Why? https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/116588





🚨Former IDF Medical Officer and Director of Primary Care at Meuhedet, Israel's third-largest HMO, serving one million clients nationwide, calls for the immediate halt of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: https://t.me/c/1716023008/167399





Desantis pushing vax on 100 year old https://t.me/realKarliBonne/160018





French TV show said Celine Dion take CHROME https://twitter.com/Prolotario1/status/1638745435014840320?s=20

———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2eg9ue-3.23.23-gov-corruption-msm-must-be-exposed-and-stopped-trump-card-played-we.html



