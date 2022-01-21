X22 REPORT - Just Because You Can’t See It, Doesn’t Mean Big Things Aren’t Happening, Fear The Storm

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Just Because You Can’t See It, Doesn’t Mean Big Things Aren’t Happening, Fear The Storm
[JB] gave a presser and it was a complete disaster. The polls show that he received an 'F' for virtually every category. The filibuster and voting people failed to pass the senate. The [DS]/D's are now trapped so they are saying that the 2022 election will be fraudulent. The Supreme Court is going to allow the unselect committee to see the executive privilege docs. The [DS] just set a new precedent, think Durham and any other investigation. Time put out a cover to their mag, it shows a storm over [JB], fear the storm.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.