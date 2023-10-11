Brave TV - Oct 11, 2023 - The Coming Great Vaccine Deception & Abraham Accords - ALL Faiths, ALL People to be Tricked!









Prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, some anti-government extremists believed vaccines could be used to extend government control over the population or even to depopulate the country. Anti-government forums have reacted with deep skepticism and fear to the announcement of a vaccine rollout. It has been announced that many people will refuse the vaccine.

Some anti-government activists have asserted that the vaccine is part of a nefarious government plot, though their putative objective differs. Some argue that it is part of a depopulation effort, perhaps to align the narrative with conspiracy theorists’ darkest beliefs regarding Agenda 21 or Agenda 2030 – voluntary United Nations programs designed to help countries meet sustainability goals, which some conspirators believe will be used to deprive civil rights of citizens.

Some claim the vaccine will lead to mass surveillance by injecting microchips directly into people. As one user wrote on mymilitia.com, “They’ve been working on a nano drug delivery system for almost a decade but probably longer… there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that this is the catalyst for complete surveillance, monitoring, and future banking/money for anyone who survives anyway.” Still others have shared articles about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “immunity cards” as proof that the vaccine is part of a governmental effort to infringe on people’s liberty by requiring people to prove they have been vaccinated before traveling.

Source: https://www.adl.org/resources/blog/racist-extremist-antisemitic-conspiracy-theories-surround-coronavirus-vaccine

