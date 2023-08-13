As early as 2005, Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi predicted NATO's aggression against Russia:
💬 "NATO is expanding towards Russia to reach the gas, oil, coal, and iron belonging to Russia, in order to occupy Russia. This is quite clear.
Russian high-ranking officials discussed this topic with me and stated that they are aware of this objective. They know that NATO's real goal is to occupy the oil, coal, gas, iron, and gold mines present in Russia and the Caucasus region, which are not within NATO's reach, hence they want to occupy them.
You must remain vigilant, whether I am alive or someone else comes after me. In any case, this speech is now recorded and accessible. If NATO comes to occupy Libya, we can all become martyrs if we lack national defense.
Do not be like America. America is currently killing itself. They are happy to be killing themselves, spending on fleets, military bases, aid, bribes, monopolies, and dark money everywhere, and then the time will come when America will collapse, just like the Soviet Union did."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.