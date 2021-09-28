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Ruse Up NH 9/27 Chat - A Story of Poisoning
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51 views • September 28, 2021
Acupuncturist Therese Byrne shares her harrowing story of environmental poisoning while living in OH and her subsequent down-the-rabbit-hole research. Some of her assessment may be speculative, but judging by the non-response and threats she received from government officials, where there's smoke, there's fire. Her report lines up with what others like Dr. Zach Bush have been saying that what has been going on is an epidemic of environmental poisoning. Will we listen to the canaries in the mine or keep on pretending nothing is happening? Judge for yourself.
Links
Therese’s monograph: https://tinyurl.com/T-Byrne-Connect-the-Dots
I Was Hitler's Boss: https://marcuse.faculty.history.ucsb.edu/projects/hitler/sources/40s/41currhist/41vCurrHistHitlersBoss.htm
Testing for toxins in the body: https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/gpl-tox/
More information at: www.RiseUpNH.org
Links
Therese’s monograph: https://tinyurl.com/T-Byrne-Connect-the-Dots
I Was Hitler's Boss: https://marcuse.faculty.history.ucsb.edu/projects/hitler/sources/40s/41currhist/41vCurrHistHitlersBoss.htm
Testing for toxins in the body: https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/gpl-tox/
More information at: www.RiseUpNH.org
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