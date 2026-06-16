Island Hopping and the War in Asia

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How do you win a war when the ocean itself becomes the battlefield? 🌎⚔️
The island-hopping campaign changed the course of World War II, but behind every map and every victory was a terrible price.
The full story is far more intense than most people realize.
🎙️ Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5foJK3Gem60VH8S4Igx1Tx?si=ace8fa67d6ee4df6
#worldwar2 #pacificwar #islandhopping
#pacificwar
#WWIIHistory
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