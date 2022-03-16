© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HIV/AIDS and Sars-cov-2/COVID: same deal different time
Follow
0
Share
Report
95 views • March 16, 2022
The similarities between what was done with operation HIV/AIDS and what is being done with operation Sars-cov-2/COVID are undeniable there for everyone to see.
It's the same scam with the same modus operandi.
What was a Gallo-Fauci scam is now a Fauci-Gallo scam. Both men are of course only figurines hired for their 'talents', being extremely cold, ruthless, manipulative and with no regard for human life.
Then there was a fake deadly pathogen to which they pinned a disease caused by man made toxins, now there is a fake deadly virus to which they pinned a wide range of symptoms all the result of external intoxication caused by both chemicals released in the biosphere and Electromagnetic Pollution.
Itaglioni svegliatevi!
Giu' le mascher ..ine!
Lang: eng, fr, ita, spa
Subs: ita
It's the same scam with the same modus operandi.
What was a Gallo-Fauci scam is now a Fauci-Gallo scam. Both men are of course only figurines hired for their 'talents', being extremely cold, ruthless, manipulative and with no regard for human life.
Then there was a fake deadly pathogen to which they pinned a disease caused by man made toxins, now there is a fake deadly virus to which they pinned a wide range of symptoms all the result of external intoxication caused by both chemicals released in the biosphere and Electromagnetic Pollution.
Itaglioni svegliatevi!
Giu' le mascher ..ine!
Lang: eng, fr, ita, spa
Subs: ita
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.