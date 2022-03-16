HIV/AIDS and Sars-cov-2/COVID: same deal different time

The similarities between what was done with operation HIV/AIDS and what is being done with operation Sars-cov-2/COVID are undeniable there for everyone to see.



It's the same scam with the same modus operandi.



What was a Gallo-Fauci scam is now a Fauci-Gallo scam. Both men are of course only figurines hired for their 'talents', being extremely cold, ruthless, manipulative and with no regard for human life.



Then there was a fake deadly pathogen to which they pinned a disease caused by man made toxins, now there is a fake deadly virus to which they pinned a wide range of symptoms all the result of external intoxication caused by both chemicals released in the biosphere and Electromagnetic Pollution.







Itaglioni svegliatevi!







Giu' le mascher ..ine!







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