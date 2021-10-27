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WANTED: FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY -- ZACH VOORHIES & MARYAM HENEIN
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282 views • October 27, 2021
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Google whistleblower & author Zach Voorhies and investigative journalist Maryam Henein join me to discuss the evil plot to injure and depopulate, and I make the case that the CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla along with accomplices like Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and key people at the CDC and FDA should be indicted and tried for crimes against humanity.
https://www.mydigitalmoney.com/
Dr. Zelenko's Z STACK:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=/sgtreport
Google whistleblower & author Zach Voorhies and investigative journalist Maryam Henein join me to discuss the evil plot to injure and depopulate, and I make the case that the CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla along with accomplices like Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and key people at the CDC and FDA should be indicted and tried for crimes against humanity.
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